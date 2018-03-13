Smartphones to the forefront

Streem (www.streem.pro, for iOS and Android devices) is a visualization tool that takes advantage of smartphones, augmented reality through computer vision technology, and live streaming to connect home service professionals with customers through “intelligent” on-demand video streaming for purposes of qualifying and quoting jobs remotely through a virtual visit ahead of the actual service call. The contractor
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments