Software for home, the field and the back office

It is already furnace tune-up season, perhaps an opportunity to recommend an upgrade. The Heating Efficiency Calculator app for smartphones and tablets (Bacharach, www.mybacharach.com/apps) is designed to help contractors show a customer how a furnace tune-up can save money. The app is generic and can be used with any combustion analyzer. The contractor enters the combustion readings from the analyzer and the app s
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments