Menu
software-copy.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Feldmans

Software for home, the field and the back office

It is already furnace tune-up season, perhaps an opportunity to recommend an upgrade.

It is already furnace tune-up season, perhaps an opportunity to recommend an upgrade. The Heating Efficiency Calculator app for smartphones and tablets (Bacharach, www.mybacharach.com/apps) is designed to help contractors show a customer how a furnace tune-up can save money. The app is generic and can be used with any combustion analyzer. The contractor enters the combustion readings from the analyzer and the app s

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Software
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
calendar on computer monitor
Expediting scheduling and quotes
Aug 17, 2017
software.jpg
Software solutions for any-sized contractors
Jul 11, 2017
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Jun 13, 2017
Tool tracking app creates accountability, accessibility
Tool tracking app creates accountability, accessibility
May 11, 2017