Menu
Tool tracking app creates accountability, accessibility iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Feldmans

Tool tracking app creates accountability, accessibility

ShareMyToolbox tool tracking app enables management to keep tabs on every tool in inventory Administrators and field users can search for tools by barcode scan or any number of other variables or text strings Field Nimble is a web-based back office and field service management system for small residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors The contractor’s dashboard shows all visits assigned to all employees in either a weekly or a monthly calendar view

Keeping track of tools shared among crew in the field can be difficult — figuring out “who has what and is it available” can be confounding and time consuming. Here’s an app devoted to just that task that documents both accountability and accessibility almost instantly.  

Designed specifically to work on Android and Apple mobile devices, the cloud-hosted ShareMyToolbox (Enterprise version) tool tracking app,

TAGS: Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Solutions for in the home and on the road
Jun 13, 2017
Small shop solutions
Small shop solutions
May 07, 2015