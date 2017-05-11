Tool tracking app creates accountability, accessibility

Keeping track of tools shared among crew in the field can be difficult — figuring out “who has what and is it available” can be confounding and time consuming. Here’s an app devoted to just that task that documents both accountability and accessibility almost instantly.
Designed specifically to work on Android and Apple mobile devices, the cloud-hosted ShareMyToolbox (Enterprise version) tool tracking app,
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments