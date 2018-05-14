GPS Insight acknowledged for outstanding customer service

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – GPS Insight, a leading provider of tailored GPS tracking and E-Log solutions for commercial and government fleets, was acknowledged last week for their exceptional customer service from The 2018 American Business Awards.

GPS Insight won the Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the software category. This is the sixth award for customer service GPS Insight has won in recent years. The company was also the only telematics company that received an award for customer service this year.

Jake Stover, Operations Manager at GPS Insight, stated, “I am very proud of our customer service teams who work tirelessly to ensure the best possible experience for every customer. We are always evolving as an organization to continue to meet our customers’ expectations and deliver on this core differentiator in the telematics market.”

Over the last year, the GPS Insight Technical Support and Account Management teams maintained their excellent customer response times and overall satisfaction, while facing an array of new challenges, including the industry changing ELD Federal Mandate. This is evidenced by the Customer Service Team’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 56, while the software industry benchmark is 28. Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services to others. It gauges the customer’s overall satisfaction with a company’s product or service and the customer’s loyalty to the brand.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available at stevieawards.com/aba/2018-stevie-award-winners.