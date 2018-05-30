Menu
Bregal_Sagemount_Logo.jpg
Trucks>Fleet Management

GPS Insight receives investment from Bregal Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private equity firm that provides capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- GPS Insight today announced an investment from Bregal Sagemount aimed at supporting the company’s continued growth.

GPS Insight is a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet management software to customers with fleets ranging from a few vehicles to several thousand vehicles across a diverse array of industries. Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private equity firm that provides capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies. Following several years of significant growth, GPS Insight plans to work in conjunction with Bregal Sagemount to further augment its solutions, expand its market reach, and drive substantial value for its customers.

“GPS Insight is excited to formally partner with the Bregal Sagemount team, whom we have had the pleasure of knowing for many years,” said Rob Donat, founder and CEO. “We have grown rapidly since our founding in 2005 and take great pride in the high-quality solutions and services we provide to our customers. Sagemount is the right partner to assist in advancing our suite of offerings and driving the next phase of growth for GPS Insight.”

“GPS Insight has emerged as a market leader in the telematics space through its unprecedented product flexibility, innovative development initiatives, and steadfast dedication to customer service,” said Phil Yates, Founding Partner at Bregal Sagemount. Michael Kosty, Principal at Sagemount, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Rob, his exceptional management team, and the entire GPS Insight organization. We look forward to building upon the fantastic foundation in place at GPS Insight and further propelling the Company’s rapid expansion.”

Bregal Sagemount’s investment was led by Phil Yates and Michael Kosty who will join the GPS Insight board. The investment in GPS Insight marks the sixth logistics technology investment made by the firm in the past five years. DCS Advisory, led by Managing Director Dave Dolan, acted as GPS Insight’s exclusive financial advisor.

 

TAGS: Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
aba18_bronze_winner2.jpg
GPS Insight acknowledged for outstanding customer service
May 14, 2018
nextraq_screenshot.jpg
Schedule service and track your fleet
Dec 13, 2017
service_vans.jpg
New accounting standards affect leased vehicles
Dec 12, 2017
LarkinBox.jpg
Their trucks are their brands
Nov 14, 2017