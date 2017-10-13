Menu
CO-MCCCgeo-exterior.jpg
The exterior of the Monroe County Community College's new Life Sciences building.
Green>Geothermal

Michigan college retrofits half-century old architecture with today’s geothermal systems

Monroe County Community College officials recently lauded the college’s switchover from an outdated, conventional HVAC system to a much more energy-efficient and sustainable geothermal-based system in five campus buildings

MONROE, MICH. — Monroe County Community College (MCCC) officials recently lauded the college’s switchover from an outdated, conventional HVAC system to a much more energy-efficient and sustainable geothermal-based system in five campus buildings totaling approximately 200,000-sq. ft. The geothermal system is all systems go in the Audrey M. Warrick Student Services/Administration Building, Life Sciences Building, Campbell Learning Resources Center and East and West Technology Build

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NelsonMech_disassembly.jpg
Nelson Mechanical rescues malfunctioning geo system
Oct 10, 2017
Geo_External.jpg
Geo system heats & cools 12K sq. ft. luxury home
Sep 07, 2017
WaterFurnace SEVENbration event
WaterFurnace Announces Return of SEVENbration Savings Event for 2017
Jul 13, 2017
‘Homegrown’ geothermal energy equals environmental protection, jobs
‘Homegrown’ geothermal energy equals environmental protection, jobs
Jun 14, 2017