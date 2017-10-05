American Standard wins 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ― American Standard, part of the LIXIL Corporation, has been recognized with a 2017 WaterSense Manufacturer Partner of the Year Award for the brand’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness about water conservation and the use of WaterSense labeled products. A two-time winner of this distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American Standard demonstrated the importance of looking toward the future through its research and development of new water-efficient technologies.

The WaterSense program, sponsored by the EPA, supports product certification and encourages consumers to reduce their water usage through water saving products and services, as well as by making simple changes in behavior to help conserve water. The WaterSense Partner of the Year awards recognize organizations that are on the cutting edge of water efficiency, innovation, collaboration and outreach.

“It is a sincere honor for American Standard to be recognized as a 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year by the EPA for our conservation-minded innovations and commitment to ongoing research and public education around the critical issue of saving water,” said Steven Delarge, president and CEO of LIXIL Americas, the division under which American Standard operates. “Helping to raise awareness about the importance of reducing water use by supporting the WaterSense program is a natural fit for American Standard, and it’s a mission that we’re privileged to pursue.”

American Standard is being recognized for substantially increasing media coverage for the WaterSense program, garnering more than 273 million impressions in 2016, which is a 50 percent increase over the previous year. The brand’s social media channels also touted the water conservation message, particularly with their successful Facebook contest conducted during the EPA’s Fix a Leak Week.

Additionally, American Standard demonstrated a commitment to water conservation by celebrating the brand’s newest WaterSense labeled showerheads, faucets, and ultra-high efficiency toilets through the Beauty in Motion truck tour, launched in May 2016. These mobile showrooms toured the country and made a total of 136 stops during 2016, reaching more than 6,000 professionals and consumers with their exhibits that showcased water efficient plumbing products.

American Standard’s research included a partnership with the Plumbing Efficiency Research Coalition (PERC) to complete a joint study about the effect of slope, size, toilet paper choice, and flushing characteristics on drain line carry in plumbing systems.

The brand also continued their support for Plumbers Without Borders (PWB) in 2016, helping the group promote their mission to increase access to safe water and sanitation worldwide by connecting volunteer plumbers with international aid organizations.

Accepting the award on behalf of American Standard at the WaterSmart Innovations 2017 show in Las Vegas today were Jay Londhe, vice president of engineering, and C.J. Lagan, senior manager of compliance and testing, LIXIL Americas.

“Since 2006, utilities, manufacturers, retailers, builders, communities, states, and other organizations have voluntarily supported WaterSense program’s efforts to protect and preserve our nation’s water supply for future generations,” said WaterSense Program Manager Veronica Blette. “By saving water together, these award winners and all of our partners help consumers and businesses realize the environmental and economic benefits of water efficiency.”

Over the past decade, American Standard and nearly 2,000 other WaterSense partners have helped consumers save more than 2.1 trillion gallons of water, or more than the amount used by all U.S. households for 75 days. In addition to water savings, WaterSense labeled products and homes have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 284 billion kilowatt hours — which is enough to power more than 26.3 million homes for a year — and save $46.3 billion in water and energy bills.

For more information on WaterSense labeled American Standard products, visit www.americanstandard.com or call 800/442-1902. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.