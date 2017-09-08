Conserving water: Does anyone really care?

If you’ve been in the plumbing industry long enough, you remember when those first-generation low-flow toilets came on the market. Likely you received many calls from angry customers and did your best to find solutions.

When the federal government enacted The Energy Policy Act of 1992, it mandated minimum efficiency standards for toilets, urinals, showers and faucets manufactured in the United States after 1994. For toilets, that meant going from 3.5 gal. per flush to 1.6 gpf. P