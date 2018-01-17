Menu
ctr0118_ABM-Boiler-Work copy.jpg ABM
The Connellsville Area School District entered into an energy performance contract with facility solutions provider ABM to upgrade its HVAC, plumbing and energy infrastructure. The savings are estimated at $26.4 million over a 15-year period. Pictured is an ABM crew installing gas-fired boilers in an elementary school.
Green

Energy efficiency funds education

A Pennsylvania school district uses the savings from an energy performance contract to upgrade educational opportunities for its students.

Everyone’s talking about infrastructure these days. And while we can all agree on the imperative need to fix the aging infrastructure across the country, we can’t seem to agree on how to pay for it. For public buildings that need large investments to maintain and repair heating, cooling, plumbing and energy systems, there is a solution — energy performance contracting, which gives public entities the opportunity to finance an energy-efficiency project without upfront costs.<

TAGS: Commercial Plumbing
