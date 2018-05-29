Highlights from the 6th Emerging Water Technologies Symposium

The 6th EWTS was held May 15-16, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and researchers from around the world to discuss challenges facing the water industry.

ONTARIO, CA -- The 6th Emerging Water Technologies Symposium was held May 15-16, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and researchers from around the world to discuss challenges facing the water industry. The Symposium is co-convened by IAPMO, the Alliance for Water Efficiency, Plumbing Manufacturers International and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, and presented in cooperation with the World Plumbing Council, and with the help of numerous media and industry partners.