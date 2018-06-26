MillerCoors, Global Water Center achieve firsts in water stewardship

EMERYVILLE, CA, — SCS Global Services (SCS), a leading international third-party certifier of environmental claims, has certified that MillerCoors Milwaukee Brewery and the Global Water Center conform with the requirements of the Alliance for Water Stewardship International Water Stewardship Standard (AWS Standard), the first-ever comprehensive global standard for measuring responsible water stewardship across social, environmental and economic criteria. MillerCoors Milwaukee Brewery and the Global Water Center, a water-focused research, office and collaboration space in Milwaukee, are the first brewery and commercial office building in the world to earn this distinction.

The AWS Standard, which is managed and administered by the Alliance for Water Stewardship, a global membership organization established by unique partnerships between the public and private sector, is the first and only global standard to promote best practice in water stewardship. The collaboration between members like The Nature Conservancy, Pacific Institute and WWF with Coca-Cola, General Mills and Nestle has created an unprecedented platform for collective action toward achieving impactful water stewardship outcomes.

Since its establishment, over 50 organizations globally have registered to certify against the standard with hundreds more utilizing the framework to implement good water stewardship practices at their site. Notably, Nestle Waters recently committed to certifying all of their sites to the AWS Standard by 2025.

“Certification to the AWS Standard means that these two facilities, which share the same catchment [or watershed], are mitigating water risks, addressing shared water challenges and taking action on responsible water stewardship,” said Matt Howard, North American Director at the Alliance for Water Stewardship. “Thanks to funding support from the Fund for Lake Michigan, implementation of the AWS Standard at these sites will help to ensure continued responsible water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality, and healthy status of important water-related areas in this near shore region of Lake Michigan.”

MillerCoors has increased water efficiency in its brewery operations by employing innovative monitoring and processing systems.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire team at the brewery in achieving AWS certification, further strengthening MillerCoors’ commitment to reduce the amount of water used to brew our beers,” said Jon Hussey, Vice President and Plant Manager of the Milwaukee Brewery. “With the rigor of AWS and strong reputation of SCS, our consumers can have confidence that we are working every day to meet our water-reduction goals and deliver a product that is sustainably brewed.”

“We’re very proud of this achievement and congratulate our partners at MillerCoors for their success. We look forward to both of these sites serving as focal points for continued corporate water stewardship in the region and around the world,” said Meghan Jensen, VP Marketing & Communications at The Water Council. “The data collected and lessons learned from these two implementations of the AWS Standard provide a scalable framework and precedent for other commercial, industrial and agricultural sites to follow.”

Among the Global Water Center’s water stewardship accomplishments are improvements to onsite stormwater infrastructure, improved salt application during snow events and use of environmentally friendly parking lot pavement. More than 15 stakeholder groups in the Menomonee River watershed were consulted by both sites. This includes MillerCoors Milwaukee Brewery participation on the board of the Southeast Wisconsin Watersheds Trust.

MillerCoors has increased water efficiency in its brewery operations by employing innovative monitoring and processing systems. The company has implemented a number of measures to monitor and reduce water use, including short term interval controls, shortening rinse durations and cycles, and using waterless lubrication for packaging lines.

“Congratulations to MillerCoors and the Global Water Center on completing the requirements of the rigorous AWS Standard,” said Stanley Mathuram, VP of Sales & Marketing at SCS Global Services. “These two leaders in water stewardship are paving the way for other facilities in the region and beyond to demonstrate their environmental stewardship.”

More information about achieving certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship is available at https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/alliance-for-water-stewardship-aws or by contacting Rae Mindock at SCS: [email protected].