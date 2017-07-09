US Water Alliance honors Kohler for water conservation efforts

KOHLER, WIS. — Kohler Co. was awarded the US Water Prize June 27 for its water conservation efforts by the US Water Alliance during its One Water Summit in New Orleans.

The Water Prize is presented annually in five categories, including a private sector organization for outstanding achievement in advancing sustainable solutions to water challenges. Water Alliance leaders recognized Kohler as this year’s private sector honoree for its development and promotion of water-efficient products that meet the EPA’s WaterSense efficiency requirements.

“Since 2011, the US Water Alliance has worked to advocate for the true value of water and promote policies and practices that ensure safe water for all Americans,” said Radhika Fox, CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. “We are thrilled to recognize Kohler’s efforts over the last 10 years by honoring the company with our 2017 Water Prize."

Davor Grgic, Kohler vice president of sustainabily, and Rob Zimmerman, Kohler director of sustainability, with Kohler's Water Prize from the US Water Alliance.

Since the EPA launched WaterSense in 2006, Kohler has created more than 700 new models of toilets, faucets, showerheads, and urinals that carry the WaterSense label. Nearly all Kohler products launched since 2010 meet WaterSense requirements for water efficiency. In total, Kohler water conservation products have helped Americans save nearly 140 billion gallons of water, avoid 3.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions associated with pumping, treating and heating that water, and save more than $2.3 billion on their water, sewer and energy bills, per EPA calculations.

Davor Grgic, Kohler’s vice president of sustainability, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

“Kohler is committed to innovating products to be more environmentally sustainable, from material selection to end use,” he said. “In addition, we are encouraging consumers to do their part to reduce their home’s water consumption and protect our nation’s water supply.”

Kohler has been a partner of the EPA’s WaterSense program since its founding and has earned nine consecutive awards for its leadership in producing and promoting water-efficient plumbing fixtures, faucets and showerheads.