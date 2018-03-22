World Water Day celebrates 25 years

BRASILIA, BRAZIL — Today marks the 25th international World Water Day, an event created in 1993 under the auspices of the United Nations to advocate for the sustainable management of water resources.

Events to mark the day are taking place around the world, and include workshops, educational seminars, theatrical presentations and more. Co-sponsors for the event include UN-Water: The Convention on Biodiversity, UN Environment, UNESCO and the World Water Council.

The theme for 2018 is "Nature to Water," encouraging people to look for natural solutions to water quality and water distribution problems throughout the world.

The event coincides with the 8th World Water Forum, being held Mar. 19-23 in Brasilia, Brazil. The forum seeks to promote and sustain the global dialogue on water security by the free exchange of technical, institutional and political ideas and information.

A high point of the forum is the official release of the 2018 edition of the World Water Development Report. This year the report seeks to inform policy and decision-makers, inside and outside the water community, about the potential of nature-based solutions to address contemporary water management challenges across all sectors, and particularly regarding water for agriculture, sustainable cities, disaster risk reduction and improving water quality.

Download a copy of the report here.