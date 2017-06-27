Fujitsu launches July 4 Facebook campaign to support veterans

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — To honor our veterans this July 4th holiday, Fujitsu General America, a provider of ductless combined cooling and heating systems for residential use, announced the launch of a Facebook campaign created to offer much-needed support to U.S. military families. Fujitsu will donate $1 to Operation Homefront (up to $15,000) for every “like” it receives on its Fujitsu General USA Heating & Cooling Facebook page generated from July 1 through July 8, and it encourages participants to help spread the word by sharing the post or uploading a photo of a friend or family member who served in the military.

“I can’t think of a better way to commemorate our nation’s independence this July 4th holiday than to pay tribute to the extraordinary men and women who devote their lives to maintaining it throughout history,” said Andy Armstrong, vice president of sales and marketing for Fujitsu General America. “We hope everyone will join us in our quest to raise as much money as possible to enhance the lives of our most deserving American heroes.”

Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. For more than 15 years, the organization has provided programs that offer: relief through critical financial assistance and transitional housing programs; resiliency through permanent housing and caregiver support services; and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.

“This is an exciting campaign because anyone can get involved through social media to support military families,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, senior director of corporate and foundation partnerships for Operation Homefront. “Many Americans care about our men and women in uniform but they may not know how to show their appreciation. Fujitsu General America is making it easy for everyone to participate, and we are grateful for their partnership.”