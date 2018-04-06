5 Reasons You’ll Want to Install the New Rinnai® Sensei™ Tankless Water Heater

It’s common practice to do what we know and what is comfortable. Sometimes it’s even insanity – doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results. Your customers deserve more. With Rinnai’s newest product offering, the Sensei™ Tankless Water Heater, the move is easy. With an enhanced combustion design, the Rinnai Sensei Tankless Water Heater provides a better experience not only for you but for your customers too.

1. The benefits to you

The Sensei allows for easier and more flexible installation in more locations and better operational performance. It’s been engineered to accommodate the most versatile venting solutions – 14 in total – and at 65 feet, the longest 2-inch PVC vent run in the industry. The Sensei is designed to self-compensate in areas with low or fluctuating gas pressure to optimize performance – a benefit to your customers. The new concentric vent or 2-inch exhaust allows for easy use of concentric 2”/4” or 3”/5” direct vent or exhaust in 2-pipe or room air configurations. When it comes to serviceability, every component – including the heat exchanger has been designed to be removed in under 10 minutes, making it that much easier for you to get in and perform routine maintenance.

2. Wi-Fi enabled

The Sensei is Wi-Fi ready with the Control-R® Wireless Module for Demand Recirculation. The free Rinnai Control-R® mobile app 2.0 include integration with Amazon Alexa. This enables enhanced recirculation and temperature changing capabilities. This groundbreaking innovation allows your customers to ask Alexa “to start circulation” or say, “Alexa, tell Rinnai I want to take a shower,” and the Rinnai tankless water heater will spring into action. Rinnai’s wireless module quickly connects via a two-wire interface and can be purchased with a new Rinnai tankless water heater or installed on existing Rinnai models manufactured since 2006. Once connected, the module pairs with the free Rinnai mobile app. Your customers can continue to enable maintenance alerts and communications with you easily, right from the app. The Control-R 2.0 continues to communicate directly with you, the pro, serving as a remote diagnostics tool and saving time. The Control-R module pushes system codes and other service information automatically to you. You are also able to reference diagnostic codes, product information and step-by-step instructions, with links to manuals, training, videos and more.

3. Cold-weather performance

The Sensei offers freeze protection down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit for outdoor units or -22 degrees Fahrenheit for indoor units. This is made possible by the new integrated check valve and fiber mesh premix burner. The integrated check valve – located between the turbo fan and combustion chamber – prevents cold air from entering the venting system and backflow of exhaust in common vent applications. Additionally, the fiber mesh premix burner provides even flame distribution for optimal performance, and integrated logic within the Sensei unit temporarily activates the burner in extreme cold climates.

4. Newer features for optimal performance

A host of new features on the Sensei include the R-evolution® primary stainless steel heat exchanger, which resists the corrosive nature of the condensate that occurs early in the high-efficiency combustion process in condensing models. Additionally, the new zero governor gas valve optimizes combustion performance by consistently delivering a gas and air mixture, and the switching venturi provides a consistent mixture of that air and gas to the burner for low turn-down ratios, self-compensating in areas with low or fluctuating gas pressures.

5. Quality manufacturing

Rinnai’s commitment to the highest standards of quality manufacturing is evident with its more than 600 research and development engineers, all focused on uncompromising quality in design and manufacturing. Advanced automation and precision assembly processes have made our manufacturing facilities an industry model for efficiency. Specifically designed for the needs of the North American market, the Sensei Tankless Water Heater employs best practices in engineering and technology to achieve the same quality and reliability for which Rinnai is known. Like all Rinnai Tankless Water Heaters, it’s also vertically integrated. That means all key components are manufactured by Rinnai – to ensure Rinnai quality.

It’s time to break the cycle of sameness and try the next-generation Sensei Tankless Water Heater. If you’re ready to learn more, visit us here. You’ll find details on the company along with information on Rinnai products, services and much more.