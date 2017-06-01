Menu
Caleffi launches 2017 Caleffi Excellence contest
Contest runs June 1 through Nov. 30. The grand-prize winner will be chosen Dec. 14 from the six monthly finalists by Coffee with Caleffi webinar attendees. The finalist receiving the most audience votes will win a trip to Italy to see the manufacturer’s world headquarters and receive a personalized tour of its factories and design facilities. 

MILWAUKEE — Beginning June 1 and continuing through Nov. 30, 2017, hydronics manufacturer Caleffi is inviting designers, contractors and engineers to showcase their work that feature the company’s products in the Caleffi Excellence contest. Each month, Caleffi will select contenders that will be voted on during the popular monthly webinar series, Coffee with Caleffi. The entrant receiving the most votes will advance to the final competition.

Caleffi’s 2016 grand-prize winner, Pete Evangelista of Stout Mechanical (Longmont, Colo.).

All entrants will receive a complimentary thank-you gift.

The benefits to participants, said Caleffi General Manager Mark Olson, are publicity from the manufacturer’s website and media outlets — including online and print copy — peer recognition from the webinar audience, and the opportunity to experience Italy.

