College campus boiler change-out receives high marks for efficiency
College campus boiler change-out receives high marks for efficiency

Joel Miller, director of facility services for Cornell College, worked with Pipe Pro's service manager Travis Godbey. They devised a strategy to take the college off the central steam plant and convert each building, one by one, to a standalone high-efficiency boiler system with remote operation. The team installed five Weil-McLain Ultra 550 MBH high-efficiency condensing gas boilers in the building. Two SlimFit 750 series boilers were set up as natural gas and installed in another building’s mechanical room.  The facilities team worked diligently with utility Alliant Energy on sustainability and efficiency measures.

MOUNT VERNON, IOWA — Inefficient, leaking boilers. Thousands of dollars in repairs. Sounds like a recipe for disaster for any end user, let alone an entire university campus. That was the case for Cornell College as the existing steam-heating system posed too many challenges to remain status quo.

