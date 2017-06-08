College campus boiler change-out receives high marks for efficiency

Joel Miller, director of facility services for Cornell College, worked with Pipe Pro's service manager Travis Godbey. They devised a strategy to take the college off the central steam plant and convert each building, one by one, to a standalone high-efficiency boiler system with remote operation. The team installed five Weil-McLain Ultra 550 MBH high-efficiency condensing gas boilers in the building. Two SlimFit 750 series boilers were set up as natural gas and installed in another building’s mechanical room. The facilities team worked diligently with utility Alliant Energy on sustainability and efficiency measures.