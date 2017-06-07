Menu
Gold Standard Baking swaps-out old steam system
Hydronics>Hydronics Systems

The new system incorporates state-of-the-art Bradford White condensing volume water heaters, complete with two, super-insulated, vertical 720-gal. Niles Steel Tanks storage containers. Montgomery, Ill.-based MVP Plumbing was the firm chosen to complete comprehensive plumbing at Gold Standard’s old/retrofitted facility, with new additions.   By eliminating the heat exchangers and having the domestic  water heated directly, Gold Standard Baking increased the system efficiency overall, reducing costly fuel consumption. 

If you’ve ever eaten in a restaurant in the Chicago area, chances are you’ve sampled the taste of goods baked by Gold Standard Baking, a wholesale baked goods supplier to many restaurants, food service businesses and convenience stores in the metro area.

Becoming the go-to bakery for so many isn’t easy to achieve. Gold Standard’s extensive reach is based on quality, and their reach is expanding.

