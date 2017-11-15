High-efficiency boiler retrofit for apartment complex

Situated on four acres of woods in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Diamond Head Apartment complex in Kingsford, Mich., consists of four buildings, each with eight apartments. The buildings’ deteriorating hydronic heating system was installed when the complex was built in 1989.

“Residents of the building were contacting us occasionally about cool conditions or uneven heat from room to room,” said Anne Young, area director for PK Housing & Management, the firm