Bosch Celebrates HVAC Industry Pride with Social Media Contest

Watertown, Mass.-based Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., maker of heating, cooling and hot water systems, is highlighting industry pride through a new social media contest that asks, “What makes you proud to be HVAC?”

In order to be eligible, participants must share a video response on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that states why they’re proud to be in the HVAC industry. The submissions must include the hashtag #WeAreHVAC. The contest will run for one month, from June 11 to July 11. Those encouraged to participate include U.S. contractors, sales representatives, installers, distributors, students and others in the HVAC industry.

Bosch will collect submissions and develop a video that will be featured on www.proudtobeHVAC.com, then choose six winners based on internal criteria. The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $500, with second- and third-place winners receiving $300 and $200, respectively. Three runners-up will receive the Bosch 12V Max Flexiclick 5-In-1 Drill/Driver System.

“While our products are often hidden from sight within a home, they are undeniably important; no homeowner can live comfortably without a form of heating and cooling,” said Vitor Gregorio, regional president of Bosch Thermotechnology North America. “Our industry pride manifests itself in products that bring peace of mind to homeowners and their families, and we want to hear from others in the industry on what makes them proud to be HVAC.”

The campaign kicked off at New England Tractor Trailer Training School, located in Pawtucket, R.I., to which Bosch recently donated 20 HVAC units ranging from tankless water heaters and geothermal heat pumps to combi, condensing and conventional boilers, in keeping with its mission to promote training and education and foster learning opportunities for students.