Bosch Thermotechnology Welcomes Media to New Facility in Watertown, Mass.

The facility contains Bosch’s first-ever air conditioning laboratory, which will allow the company to test and refine the performance, sound and connectivity of its air conditioning units.

June 11, 2018, Watertown, Mass.

Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation officially unveiled its new facility in Watertown, Mass. today.

The company’s new space, located 10 miles from Boston, is home to Bosch’s first-ever air conditioning laboratory, which will allow the company to test and refine the performance, sound and connectivity of its air conditioning units in-house.

The facility also includes a Bosch Experience Center, where visitors can learn about the features and benefits of the company’s diverse portfolio of energy-efficient products.

"Moving to a facility equipped with a full laboratory aligns with our vision to further design and manufacture leading HVAC solutions, especially in the air conditioning industry," said Vitor Gregor, regional president at Bosch Thermotechnology. It's not just a new headquarters with a modern office space; it's also a research and development investment in terms of people, talent and infrastructure."

The facility includes a psychrometric lab, noise vibration harshness lab and an electronics lab.

Equipped with brand-new, advanced equipment that ensures highly accurate data, the full laboratory comprises three focus areas: a psychrometric lab, a noise vibration harshness (NVH) lab and an electronics lab. The psychrometric lab allows Bosch to measure the performance of its air conditioning units in multiple configurations.

The NVH lab measures the sound of the air conditioning unit, which gives Bosch engineers the ability to test the unit's decibel and determine what adjustments will achieve a quieter product. The electronics lab measures, tests and simulates the behavior and performance of the electronic devices in the unit (the brain of the units). Bosch develops and produces numerous software prototypes for its connected products, which then are uploaded to the product's "brain" and tested. Bosch researchers can then measure the performance of the software to see how fast end users are able to access the app and its information.

Being able to test Bosch air conditioning units within this facility will provide real-time, highly accurate field data, accelerating product development, said Goncalo Casta, director of air conditioning at Bosch Thermotechnology. "Product development is an intricate process, and combining these three labs will give Bosch greater agility as well as a competitive edge in the market."

The new headquarters is located 50 miles south of its previous office in Londonderry, New Hampshire, which Bosch still uses for operational functions, including finance, customer service, training, warehousing and purchasing. The Bosch Thermotechnology facilities in Vermont and Florida remain unchanged.

