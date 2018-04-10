Rheem® Triton™ is the most intelligent high-efficiency commercial gas water heater to hit the market. With smart monitoring technology and the industry’s only built-in leak detection and prevention system, Triton provides alerts about water heater problems before they occur.

Built to last five years longer than the industry average, Triton features a patented Triple-Pass Heat Exchanger constructed of ASME-grade steel, a patented built-in condensate neutralizer and advanced power anodes. Multiple water connections and flexible venting options make replacing any brand hassle-free.

Find out why you can spec Triton with confidence.

