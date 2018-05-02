Menu
Navien
Navien Irvine employees celebrate 40 years.
Hydronics

Navien Celebrates 40 Years Worldwide

The company is also celebrating 12 years in North America.

IRVINE, CA — On April 27th, Navien employees throughout the United States and Canada celebrated KD Navien’s 40 years of successful worldwide business operations and 12 years of successful operations in North America.  

The rapidly growing company over the past twelve years has become an innovation leader in the North American plumbing and HVAC sector. Core products are tankless water heaters, combi-boilers and boilers sold exclusively through wholesale distribution.

In a letter to all Navien employees, Chairman Yeon-Ho Sohn extended his thanks and congratulations to all when he said, “It is more meaningful to realize the fact that the successes we have accomplished are not attributable to one person or a few small groups’ efforts, but every Navien family members’ efforts toward better product quality based on respective know-hows. I believe it would have been impossible for KD Navien to be where we are now, ‘Global KD’, without achieving the world best product quality by the continuous efforts from everyone that enabled us to successfully manufacture the top quality.”

For additional information visit NavienInc.com

 

