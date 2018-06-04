NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

NY Thermal of Canada, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, is recalling NY Thermal Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS gas residential and commercial boilers. The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use, allowing the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The firm has received three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. Contact NY Thermal at 800/688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ntiboiler.com and click on “Urgent Recall Advisory” at the top of the page for more information.

Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

The recalled boilers, manufactured in Canada, were sold through NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors, and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018 for between $5,000 and $14,000.

The Trinity Tft models have the name “NTI” printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 in. tall by 20 in. wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 in. tall and 25 in. wide.

The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name “Slant/Fin” and “CHS” printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 in. tall by 20 in. wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 in. tall and 25 in. wide.

The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall:

• Trinity Tft model Tft60, UPC 628233731005

• Trinity Tft model Tft85, UPC 628233731036

• Trinity Tft model Tft110, UPC 628233731067

• Trinity Tft model Tft155, UPC 628233731098

• Trinity Tft model Tft175, UPC 628233731128

• Trinity Tft model Tft200, UPC 628233731159

• Trinity Tft model Tft250, UPC 628233731180

• Trinity Tft model Tft300, UPC 628233731210

• Trinity Tft model Tft340, UPC 628233733467

• Trinity Tft model Tft399, UPC 628233731241

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-85, UPC 42541025395

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-110, UPC 42541025401

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-155, UPC not available

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-175, UPC 42541025463

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-200, UPC 42541025470

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-250, UPC 42541025487

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-300, UPC not available

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-340, UPC not available

• Slant/Fin CHS model CHS-399, UPC 42541025500

Pictures of the recalled units are available here: www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/NY-Thermal-Recalls-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Hazard