A. O. Smith breaks ground on corporate research center in Miwaukee

Officials from Milwaukee-based A. O. Smith Corp. broke ground Oct. 5 on a 42,700-sq.-ft. corporate technology center on Milwaukee’s northwest side.



The research center will include water heater and boiler performance test labs, water treatment labs, an air test lab, as well as a number of specialized development labs. The new facility will support advanced research and development in the areas of potable and hydronic water heating, water treatment and air purification. The company expects to complete construction during the fourth quarter of 2018.



“Whenever we talk about the fundamentals for A. O. Smith’s success, innovation is always a major part of the discussion,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ajita G. Rajendra pointed out at the event. “We have invested a great deal in our global engineering organization over the last several years. This new facility is just the latest in that series of investments. It will give the world-class talent who make up our corporate technology team a world-class development center in which to do their work.”

A. O. Smith Corp. Dignitaries break ground on A. O. Smith Corp.’s new corporate technology center. Pictured are (left to right): David Stroik, CEO of Zimmerman Architects; Mark Irgens, CEO of Irgens Partners; Gene Wulf, a member of the A. O. Smith board; A. O. Smith President and COO Kevin Wheeler; Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Robert Heideman; Chairman and CEO Ajita Rajendra; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl; Tiffany Henry, representing U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin; and Bruce Smith, a member of the A. O. Smith board and a fifth-generation member of the founding family.

He added that the name of the new facility will be the Lloyd R. Smith Corporate Technology Center. Smith was a member of the third generation of the founding family and led the company from 1913 until 1944. During that time, the company made a number of technology breakthroughs, entered several new industries, and built a world-renowned engineering organization of more than 500 people.

“We wanted to keep the new facility right here in Milwaukee,” President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin J. Wheeler observed. “Having it adjacent to our world headquarters with the ability to bring our guests from around the world to both facilities, in close proximity to each other, is a great advantage.”



Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett thanked the company for its commitment to the city. “What I love about A. O. Smith is that it resembles Milwaukee,” Barrett told the attendees. “A. O. Smith is thriving today because of its ability to reinvent itself. It’s a world-wide company noted for the innovations it makes to stay relevant.”



“This is a great day for the district that I represent,” Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl said. “As we reinvent Milwaukee as a global water hub, who better to lead us in this transition than A. O. Smith?” Bohl pointed out that his great-grandfather once worked at the company.



A. O. Smith is working with Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC as the developer of the project. Zimmerman Architectural Studios is the architect of the new research center. CBRE represented A. O. Smith in lease negotiations.