A. O. Smith names Reynolds as engineering vice president

ASHLAND CITY, TENN. — The North American water-heating business unit of A. O. Smith Corp. named Gregory A. Reynolds as vice president of engineering. He succeeds Darrell Schuh, who was promoted recently to the role of vice president and general manager of water systems and APCOM.

In his new role, Reynolds will be responsible for leading the residential and commercial water heater product engineering function for North America.

“Greg brings 25 years of experience in both commercial and residential design engineering to his new role,” David R. Warren, president and general manager of North American Water Heating, commented. “He has in-depth knowledge of our products, operations and processes, and is well-known to many of our customers.”

In his most recent position, Reynolds served as A. O. Smith’s director of commercial engineering in McBee, S.C., managing a team of 61 engineering professionals located in McBee, Charlotte, N.C., and Renton, Wash. Prior to that, he served as manager of standard commercial water heating in McBee from 2007 until 2013.

Reynolds joined A. O. Smith as an engineering co-op student in 1992. After graduating in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, he was hired full time by A. O. Smith as a product engineer for the residential product engineering group. He was promoted to project engineer in 2001 and, two years later, he transferred to the commercial engineering group as a project engineer.

While working at A. O. Smith, Reynolds earned an MBA degree from the University of South Carolina. He is a member of the American Society of Gas Engineers and has earned four patents during his career with the company.