Restivo’s Heating wins in Providence Journal’s Reader Choice Awards
Hydronics

Restivo’s Heating wins in Providence Journal’s Reader Choice Awards

Journal readers were asked to nominate their favorite businesses in 167 categories and, once the top five were identified in each category, to vote for the best.  Restivo’s is heading into its fourth generation, and Jack Restivo has been the head of the company for more than 25 years. 

Pictured from left to right are: Jack Restivo, owner of Restivo’s Heating and Air Conditionig; Jack Restivo Jr.; Dave Walsh, director of sales for ECR International; and Dave Martin, director of sales for Robinson Supply.

UTICA, N.Y. — Utica Boilers congratulates Restivo's Heating and Air Conditioning of Johnston, R.I., for winning first place in the Providence Journal Readers’ Choice Awards HVAC category. Restivo’s installs Utica Boilers for its residential customers in the Providence, R.I., area.

Restivo's Readers Choice Award from the Providence Journal.

Restivo’s is heading into its fourth generation, and Jack Restivo has been the head of the company for more than 25 years. He is not only committed to continuing the Restivo reputation of quality workmanship for which it is known in the installation of HVAC, but is also determined to carry on the tradition of excellence in the steam heating and hydronics business.

“We are very appreciative to have the superior products and support from Utica Boilers and [the Cranston, R.I., location of] Robinson Supply,” Restivo said.

