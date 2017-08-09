Rinnai to build tankless water heater manufacturing plant in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. -- Tankless gas water heater manufacturer Rinnai Corp. announced it will be the first to manufacture tankless gas water heaters in North America in Griffin, Ga.

The company intends to start its manufacturing and assembly operations in an existing factory in Griffin in April 2018 and then move these operations to a new 300,000-sq.-ft. facility that Rinnai will construct. Rinnai will produce both residential and commercial products in Griffin.

“Rinnai America is bullish about building a factory in America and is exceptionally proud to show our industry leadership,” said Frank Windsor, chief operating officer. “Rinnai is dedicated to product and technology innovation that exceeds the expectations of our dealers, installers, customers and consumers.”

Many Americans want to see more job creation in the United States. Consumers and trade professionals see the importance of purchasing and installing domestically produced products, which help spur the U.S. economy.

“Rinnai has consistently invested in consumer marketing to drive awareness to the tankless water heater category,” Windsor said. “Our investment in our new innovation center and headquarters expansion in Peachtree City and now in manufacturing operations in Griffin further demonstrates our commitment to driving category growth in North America.”

Growth in Georgia

Rinnai conducted a thorough search of potential manufacturing sites and had narrowed the list of potential locations down to sites in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia, before settling on the Griffin location.

"We are excited to bring manufacturing and jobs to Griffin," Windsor said. "Our philosophy is that quality is our destiny. Rinnai will maintain strict manufacturing guidelines and quality control operations at our new U.S. manufacturing facility.”

Rinnai’s manufacturing operations will complement its growing presence in the Atlanta area. The Griffin operations are in proximity to Rinnai’s North American headquarters in Peachtree City and to Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Rinnai leverages its branding via its multi-year sponsorship of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Rinnai 250 race, showcases product installations and entertains over 2,000 plumbing and contractor professionals each year.

In addition, in July 2017 Rinnai America announced it will expand its North American headquarters by building a new two-story headquarters building and by launching a North America Innovation and Training Center.