Rinnai expands programs for trade customers

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Tankless gas water heater manufacturer Rinnai America Corp. is expanding and reinforcing its commitment to trade customers with new and enhanced programs aimed at helping customers grow their businesses and improving their experience with Rinnai.

These programs and services include a Rinnai-backed consumer financing program and the Advanced Comfort Expert Dealer Program, which offers added services and benefits to customers who apply and qualify.

The consumer financing program offers trade customers a powerful way to close more sales and increase the average ticket of every job. With four flexible financing options, ranging from six months all the way up to 120 months, trade customers can offer consumers a fast, easy and secure way to finance Rinnai purchases and other projects as well.

“The consumer financing program is a great benefit to both our trade customers and end consumers,” said Mark Buss, vice president of marketing. “For consumers, it’s an opportunity to fund their entire home improvement project, not just their Rinnai product. It’s great for the trade customers, too, though, because it helps to increase total ticket price of the job. We’ve seen the average ticket go up more than $1,200 with our finance options, compared to cash sales or a competitive program.”

Rinnai’s ACE Dealer Program offers dealers who apply and qualify additional benefits, including marketing and sales support, discounts on consumer financing fees and best-in-class training.

“ACE Dealers receive priority listing on the Rinnai.us dealer locator’s search results,” Buss said. “This provides more visibility for their businesses and gives them the opportunity to receive more leads.”

Rinnai intends to focus more effort into capturing high-quality leads and passing them on to ACE Dealers.