Rinnai Manufactures First North American Unit, Enters into Training Partnership

Tankless water heater manufacturer Rinnai America Corp. manufactured its first unit in the United States, just eight months after it announced plans to start manufacturing domestically.

The first unit was a Rinnai HE+ Series, RL model, noncondensing, Wi-Fi-compatible tankless water heater. It will be commemorated in the lobby of the Rinnai America Mfg. facility in Griffin, Ga.

“This initial unit from our temporary manufacturing location is the completion of the inaugural step on our path to establish the first major U.S. manufacturing site for tankless water heaters,” said Derrick Black, vice president of operations for Rinnai America Corp. “This location, in Spalding County, is the foundation for completing our Greenfield manufacturing and distribution site. By creating a manufacturing capability based on the belief that ‘Quality Is Our Destiny,’ we will surely be able to captivate customers.”

Rinnai previously announced its plans to build a North American manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga. A new 300,000-sq.-ft. facility is currently being constructed with completion slated for 2020. Rinnai will produce both residential and commercial products at the new manufacturing site.

In addition, Rinnai America announced July 2017 it would expand its North American headquarters by building a new two-story headquarters building and by launching a North America Innovation and Training Center.

New Training Partnership

Rinnai is also announcing a training partnership with Georgia Quick Start and Southern Crescent Technical College. A highly ranked workforce training program, Georgia Quick Start is providing customized training to support Rinnai’s manufacturing efforts in North America with an investment of $70 million. The Quick Start project focuses on training for the new assembly processes that will be implemented at the upcoming facility.

“Rinnai’s vision is to enhance lives by changing the way water is heated,” said Frank Windsor, chief operating officer of Rinnai America Corp. “We have built our brand by providing the highest-quality products to the market. We firmly believe that quality is our destiny and as we expand our manufacturing capabilities, it is critical that we recruit top-tier talent and train all our team members to have that same focus on quality. Our partnership with Georgia Quick Start and Southern Crescent Technical College will help us to quickly train new employees and ensure that our quality standards are never compromised.”

Quick Start will deliver training during the expansion and Southern Crescent Technical College will be Rinnai’s long-term partner available for ongoing training, providing a pipeline of qualified graduates to meet future workforce needs.