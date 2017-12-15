Menu
NAHB International Builder's Show logo
Press Release
Hydronics

Taco’s SmartPlug is IBS Best Home Technology Finalist

According to International Builders’ Show managers, the awards program received 324 entries this year for its Best of IBS awards.

The SmartPlug Instant Hot Water Control by Taco Comfort Solutions is a finalist in the Best Home Technology Product category for the 2018 International Builders’ Show Best of IBS awards. There are nine total categories; one winner will be chosen for each category from among the finalists and one product will be chosen as best-in-show. According to IBS managers, the awards program received 324 entries this year.

The SmartPlug upgrades a hot water recirculation system to a “smart” system by learning hot water usage patterns and delivering hot water when it’s needed. It includes a “pulse” mode option that continuously cycles the circulator on for five minutes, then off for 10 minutes, as well as a “vacation” mode that shuts the circulator off after 36 hours of no hot water use.  

Taco Comfort Solutions

View more Best of IBS awards finalists here.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SolarCollector.jpg
Let’s get radiant in the Solar Decathlon
Dec 13, 2017
EEEDec.jpg
Taco Comfort Solutions signs on as Top Sponsor to Eastern Energy Expo 2018
Dec 08, 2017
taconova.jpg
Taco family of companies acquires Taconova
Nov 16, 2017
caruso1.jpg
All in the Family
Nov 15, 2017