Taco’s SmartPlug is IBS Best Home Technology Finalist

The SmartPlug Instant Hot Water Control by Taco Comfort Solutions is a finalist in the Best Home Technology Product category for the 2018 International Builders’ Show Best of IBS awards. There are nine total categories; one winner will be chosen for each category from among the finalists and one product will be chosen as best-in-show. According to IBS managers, the awards program received 324 entries this year.

The SmartPlug upgrades a hot water recirculation system to a “smart” system by learning hot water usage patterns and delivering hot water when it’s needed. It includes a “pulse” mode option that continuously cycles the circulator on for five minutes, then off for 10 minutes, as well as a “vacation” mode that shuts the circulator off after 36 hours of no hot water use.

Taco Comfort Solutions

View more Best of IBS awards finalists here.