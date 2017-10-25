Uponor Hires Three Senior Directors

As part of the company’s continued growth and expansion efforts, Apple Valley, Minn.-Uponor North America recently hired three new senior directors. Chris Budion is the senior director of sales operations, Doug Fulton serves as senior director of corporate strategy and segment marketing, and Linda Novitt was named senior director of brand, corporate communications and marketing communications.

“As we take our business to the next level, we are strengthening our marketing and sales capabilities in order to better understand our customers’ evolving needs and how we can most effectively meet them,” says Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “Budion, Fulton and Novitt are strong additions to the team.”

As the new senior director of sales operations, Budion’s main focus is to develop and manage systems and processes that support sales and help drive profitable growth. He oversees the implementation of technology to heighten sales efficiencies, and leads a team of analysts in identifying strategic insights to guide sales and marketing efforts. Budion also leads the customer service, design services and training departments.

Uponor Chris Budion

Most recently, Budion was vice president of sales and marketing for Hollander, which provides enterprise software solutions for the automotive recycling industry. Previously, he held sales management positions at MicroEdge, Wolters Kluwer Financial Services and FindLaw. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1989 until 1997.

Fulton joined the marketing team as the senior director of corporate strategy and segment marketing. He oversees the residential, light commercial and commercial segment marketing teams, ensuring they coordinate to deliver a great customer experience, build market share and drive revenue and profits. He is also responsible for ensuring Uponor’s product mix is in alignment with the company’s business strategy and that the company is in compliance with all federal, state and industrial regulations and standards.

Uponor Doug Fulton

Fulton holds an MBA from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Toledo in Ohio. Most recently, he was the director of marketing at Andersen Corp., the national manufacturer of windows and patio doors. Prior to that, he was the director of business development for the Walt Disney Co., Midwest region. Fulton began his career at General Mills, where, over 12 years, he held a series of marketing leadership positions.

Novitt also joined Uponor as the senior director of brand, corporate communication and marketing communications. She is responsible for guiding the creation of brand-building strategies to support Uponor’s ambitious growth plans and focus on creating a customer-experience company. Specific work under her direction includes internal and external communications, marketing communication, community relations and branding and advertising.

Uponor Linda Novitt

Novitt joins the Uponor team with more than 20 years of marketing experience. Most recently, she was vice president of marketing at SelectAccount, an administrator of health savings and other medical spending accounts owned by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. Previously, she held marketing and consumer engagement leadership positions at StayWell Health Management, HealthPartners and American Residential Mortgage. Novitt holds an MBA from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn., and a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing management from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn.