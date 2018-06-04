Uponor North America Announces Industry Association Appointments

As part of Uponor North America’s commitment to enhancing the professional development of its employees through participation in industry trade groups, the company announced several new industry association appointments:

Uponor North America Denis Montour

, manager of Canada sales, was nominated as president of the Québec chapter of the Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating, [https://www.ciph.com/default.aspx ]with a membership of 15,000. His role, which he will hold for two years, went into effect in early May 2018. A member of CIPH for 26 years, Montour has been active on the board for eight years. In 2017, he received the CIPH Outstanding Service Award. To qualify, the person must have at least 25 years of employment with one or more CIPH members and at least five years of volunteer service on a CIPH board, council or committee.

Uponor North America Kate Olinger

r, senior manager of the single-family segment, was unanimously elected vice-chair for the BCD Division of the Plastics Pipe Institute. [https://plasticpipe.org/ ]She will be vice-chair for two years and chair in 2020, as well as a member of the PPI board of directors.

Uponor North America Stephanie Radel

, Plumbing Design Services supervisor, was named president of the Minnesota chapter of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers. [https://www.minnesotaaspe.org/ ]Her term will be for two years. A member of ASPE since 2009, Radel was vice president of education for the chapter from 2014-2016 and vice president of technical from 2016-2018.

Uponor North America Aaron Stotko

, manager of commercial segment marketing, was elected treasurer of the Minnesota chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers, [http://mnashrae.org/index.php ]effective July 2018. A member since 2011, Stotko also held positions as CTTC chair and chapter marketing officer; he was also on the Board of Governors. Stotko is also a corresponding member of ASHRAE Technical Committee 6.1 and membership chair of ASHRAE Technical Committee 6.5.

Uponor North America Tyler Watson

, lead plumbing designer, Design Services, is now the corresponding secretary for the Minnesota chapter of ASPE. The appointment will last two years.