Weil-McLain President John Swann
Press Release
Hydronics

Weil-McLain’s Swann to Chair AHRI’s Hydronics Institute Section

John Swann, president of Weil-McLain, will serve a two-year term as chairman, through 2019.

John Swann, president of Burr Ridge, Ill.-based hydronic systems manufacturer Weil-McLain, was recently elected and began serving as chairman of the Hydronics Institute Section of the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute, a trade association representing manufacturers of HVACR and water-heating equipment.

As chairman of the section, which has been representing the North American hydronic heating industry since 1915 and includes 68 member companies, Swann will oversee the boiler, baseboard radiation and indirect water heater sections of AHRI’s membership, and provide leadership in the areas of government affairs and policymaking, product performance standards, certification programs and industry awareness.  

As an active member of the Hydronics Institute Section’s Executive Committee since 2013 and the AHRI Board of Directors since 2014, Swann will serve a two-year term as chairman, through 2019.

“I am honored to be elected by my industry peers and excited to serve our member companies,” Swann said. “We are committed to ongoing innovation and growth for our industry, while ensuring the highest standards of customer value, safety and efficiency for hydronic heating equipment.”

With more than 20 years of industrial manufacturing and leadership experience, Swann brings to the position expertise and insight he has gained throughout his career and from his current leadership role at Weil-McLain.

AHRI’s 315 member companies manufacture quality, efficient and innovative residential and commercial air-conditioning, space-heating, water-heating and commercial refrigeration equipment and components for sale in North America and around the world. They account for more than 90 percent of HVACR and water-heating residential and commercial equipment manufactured and sold in North America.

 

