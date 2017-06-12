Eastern Energy Expo sees 3,700 attendees at 2017 education, trade show

HERSHEY, PA. — More than 3,700 people attended The 2017 Eastern Energy Expo, held May 21-25 at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, Pa., with 275 exhibitors and 19 trucks on display. Three industry leaders — the Atlantic Region Energy Expo, the Oil & Energy Service Professionals and the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association — came together for a second year to offer the annual conference.

The event again provided a forum to bring all segments of the petroleum marketing industry together to network and learn — heating fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors and HVAC service professionals. The show in Hershey featured more than 60 business programs across four tracks.

The convention also offered a variety of social and networking opportunities, including Supplier Hospitality Night, the OESP Industry Awards Dinner as well as the Annual Golf Tournament and Care to Ride events.

Participating associations included the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Dealers Association, the Empire State Energy Association, the New York Oil Heating Association, and the Oil Heat Institute of Long Island.

Conference organizers believe that next year’s event will be even larger as the venue moves to the Foxwoods Resorts Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., May 20-24, 2018.

As education is a key component of the event, organizers will be looking to further enhance the business programs for 2018, attracting even more attendees seeking learning opportunities not easily found elsewhere. The tracks are: Technical, Business, Motor Fuels/C-Store and Women in Energy.

Conference organizers said EEE would not be successful without enormous sponsorship support.

In 2017, lead sponsors at the Expo level were ADD Systems, Federated Insurance and RW Beckett Corp. Diamond sponsors were Angus Energy, Bioheat, Buckeye Energy Services, Gulf Oil, Renewable Energy Group, Sunoco, and Valero Marketing and Supply.

Other sponsors included:

• Premier education sponsors: Roth, Taco Comfort Solutions and Weil-McLain.

• Platinum sponsors: Advanced Fuel Solutions, Cargas Systems, Citgo Petroleum,

ExxonMobil and Sprague Operating Resources.

• OESP opening reception sponsors: Advanced Fuel Systems, Bradford White, LaarsHeating Systems, Thermostat Recycling, US Boiler/Burnham and Velocity Boiler Works.

• Trade show reception sponsor: Taco Comfort Solutions.

• Charging station: RE Michel.

• Food court sponsor: Petrocom Energy.

• Own the Classroom: F.W. Webb and Honeywell.

• Floor decals: Innospec.

• Shuttle sponsors: Approved Oil/Soundview Energy Wholesale Group and Warm Thoughts Communications.