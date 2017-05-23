Rheem hosts partner conferences for education, sales performance recognition

ATLANTA — Committing to bigger, stronger, and faster partnerships with distributors, contractors and key business partners, Rheem hosted more than twenty-five hundred people at the company’s first-ever national Rheem and Ruud Pro Partner Conferences in Las Vegas May 1-4, 2017.

Rheem Pro Partner Conference Pit Stop Challenge in Las Vegas, May 1-4.

Each two-day event included business and sales management sessions led by nationally recognized HVAC insiders and industry pioneers, a keynote address by former pro football coach/player and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards, and a candid panel discussion with contractors from across the nation, addressing current business challenges and opportunities.

“This is a dynamic time for our industry and we are fully committed to making sure our partners not only succeed in the short term but grow stronger for the future,” said Mike Branson, general manager, Air Conditioning Division, Rheem. “These conferences are an investment and the response from our partners far exceeded our expectations — we sold out weeks before the registration deadline.”

Recognizing outstanding performance and sales among contractors across the nation, Ruud and Rheem also honored the Top 20 Pro Partner companies for 2016 at awards galas. Each of the two-day conferences culminated with a private concert featuring legendary band Three Dog Night.

Ruud National Pro Partner Conference Drumline in Las Vegas, May 1-4.

Air Around the Clock AC & Appliance of Coral Springs, Fla., was named Rheem’s 2016 MVP for the tenth year in a row. Family-owned and -operated Hiller Plumbing, Heating & Cooling of Nashville, Tenn., finished 2016 as Ruud’s MVP Pro Partner.

“Our ongoing partnership with Rheem keeps us at the top of our game for our customers,” said Eric Pereira of Air Around the Clock. “Collaborating with Rheem allows us to continue building our business.”

More than 50 companies also exhibited at the event’s kick-off exposition and sponsors included AIG, Emerson, Honeywell, Regal-Beloit, Meso, Synchrony Financial, U.S. Motors and Nidec. Attendees got a first-hand look at the latest innovations in equipment, financing options, marketing and promotional products, tools and parts.