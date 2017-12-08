Taco Comfort Solutions signs on as Top Sponsor to Eastern Energy Expo 2018

MASHANTUCKET, CT. – Taco Comfort Solutions has signed on as a top level Expo Sponsor for Eastern Energy Expo 2018 to be held at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT in May. Taco joins ADD Systems and Federated Insurance as a top level sponsor.

According to Ken Watson, Vice President of Corporate Marketing for Taco Comfort Solutions, based in Cranston, RI, “Eastern Energy Expo has proven to be a great venue to showcase our products and services and we are proud be a part of this exciting show. We were an active participant and supporter of the first two annual Eastern Energy Expos and are excited to move up to the top tier of sponsors. This show provides us a great opportunity to network and develop relationships with so many outstanding people and companies.”

Taco Comfort Solutions engineers and manufactures high efficiency indoor heating, cooling, and air quality comfort systems. The company’s expertise, products and support save their customers’ resources while improving their indoor environmental quality.

The Eastern Energy Expo, co-sponsored by the National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals, the Atlantic Region Energy Expo and the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, is the industry’s premier annual event. The EEE returns to Foxwoods Resort Casino May 20-23, 2018. Taco Comfort Systems joins ADD Systems and Federated Insurance as the Expo sponsors of the conference. Diamond Sponsors include: RW Beckett, Buckeye Energy Services; Citgo; Global; Gulf Oil; Renewable Energy Group; Sprague; Sunoco, LLP; and Valero Marketing and Supply. In addition, Roth and Weil McLain are the show’s Technical Education Sponsors.

There are still open sponsorship opportunities, in which companies can have their logo on official conference signage, as well as print ads, web ads, complimentary conference registrations, branded e-blasts and exhibitor booths. Attendance at last year’s show exceeded 4,000 industry representatives. This year promises to be even bigger and better, with nearly 300 exhibits as well as a full schedule of technical and business sessions. Exhibit space is more than 50 percent sold.

The two-day trade show will be open May 22 and 23, showcasing all the latest products and services for the petroleum marketing and HVAC industry. Additionally, participants won’t want to miss the numerous educational programs that cater to all company personnel, including owners, managers, service managers, technicians, and customer service representatives. And there will be plenty of fun, as EEE 2018 is all about social and networking opportunities from sun up to sundown. Learn about it all at EasternEnergyExpo.com.