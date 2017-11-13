Buildings, homes will become autonomous

This may take some getting used to. Or maybe not. Perhaps we’ll slide so easily into our houses and buildings just doing things on their own that we’ll wonder how we ever managed before. It’ll be like the advent of the fax machine and the cell phone and smart phone and wireless networks. Technology just makes life easier.
I recently attended the Enterprise IoT World/Smart Cities Summit in Chicago where I had the opportunity to talk with Johnson Controls Vice Presiden
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments