CABA publishes "New Deal for Buildings" white paper

The Continental Automated Building Association is pleased to announce the publication of a white paper designed to facilitate the adoption of information technologies that enable a more productive indoor environment.

CABA is a nonprofit industry association that provides information, education, and networking to help promote advanced technologies for the automation of homes and buildings.

The organization has published its "Creating a New Deal for Buildings" white paper and released it at a special reception on January 22 at AHR Expo 2018, which was also sponsored by Cimetrics, Inc., SkyFoundry, LLC and Anka Laboratories. The paper promotes the concept of encouraging a dialogue on how the building automation system industry can advance and deliver significantly better value to building owners, facility managers and society at large.

The intended audiences of the paper include: system vendors along with property owners, operators and managers. Other audiences include: sector industry groups, associations and other organizations involved in the intelligent building value chain.

The paper was overseen by a working group from industry and was primarily authored by Anto Budiardjo from Cimetrics, Inc. Co-authors included: David Katz from Sustainable Resources Management Inc.; Harsha Chandrashekar from Honeywell International Inc.; John Petze from SkyFoundry, LLC; Mike Welch from Fulham; Ron Bernstein from Lonmark International; and Therese Sullivan from Buildingcontext.me.

This CABA white paper can be downloaded free of charge at www.caba.org/whitepapers.