Honeywell Adds Mechanical Services to Cloud-Based Connected Building Service

Honeywell announces that its cloud-enabled building management program Outcome Based Service now extends to mechanical systems. As a result, key building personnel and other stakeholders can gain even more insight into a building’s operational efficiency and comfort while optimizing a building’s total cost of ownership.

Honeywell Outcome Based Service for Mechanical Systems is the latest addition to the company’s Connected Services portfolio of technologies that draws on extensive global domain knowledge and experience, in combination with today’s building connectivity, to help promote improved facility performance. Building on the service’s core HVAC controls monitoring, the new module uses data analytics and sensor-based Internet of Things connectivity to monitor the health and performance of mechanical equipment, helping uncover issues and faults that can impact system performance and efficiency.

“A building is much like a living, breathing organism, from its basic framework to the central nervous system of controls and the very heart of it all — the mechanical hardware that keeps everything operating,” said John Rajchert, president of Building Solutions, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “Keeping watch and maintaining these systems is possible with the right connectivity and knowledge.”

OBS for Mechanical Systems monitors mechanical equipment performance in line with key performance indicators closely tied to building comfort and energy efficiency, as well as equipment maintenance. The service uses advanced algorithms that monitor and analyze HVAC controllers, mechanical equipment and their key components, such as boilers and chillers, in near real time, helping uncover many faults and anomalies faster than traditional, routine maintenance.

The new service module also taps sensor data to monitor the asset health of individual mechanical equipment, comparing actual equipment performance with optimal operational performance values to identify deviations. This helps alert personnel to many issues sooner than traditional maintenance so organizations may have the opportunity to make changes or fixes before they lead to costlier and more disruptive problems. The deviations also help inform condition-based dynamic tasking as to when and how to address mechanical system maintenance needs, such as when to replace air filters on HVAC equipment.

The asset health KPIs can also provide deeper insights into the duration or useful life of mechanical equipment. Because not all equipment degrades at the same rate, organizations can make better-informed financial and maintenance decisions about repairing or replacing equipment.