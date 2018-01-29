Transforming our industry with IoT at AHR Expo

Everywhere you look at AHR Expo 2018 you see the transformation of products and services; our complete industry intertwined and being transformed with the Internet of Things (IoT).

All of us are engaged in this transformation for the greater good. The transformation will occur when and as fast as we allow it, but only when all the people it touches embrace the change.

We need to engage in our future. We need to unlearn and rethink our vast experiences. We need to revisit our preconceived notions of what can and cannot be changed. Discovering that your learned experiences are the new variables is very upsetting. It is, in fact, transforming.

This year’s AHR Expo is a smorgasbord of transforming products, services, and ideas and presents an arena for action.

We need to unhinge our minds and set new paths, find new mentors in the younger people that have grown up exclusively in the digital age.

We need to learn what we do not know and not just keep repeating what we do know. We need to seek those that will lead the transformation of our industry.

I have published an online magazine for the last 19 years, and I am constantly overwhelmed with our rapid transformation. I have captured some quotes from key articles to help you make better sense of how IoT is transforming our industry:

Why do I want to be part of transformation?

IoT continues as a game changer; it is changing what we are delivering -- how, when and where. However, realizing its potential starts with understanding the value and contribution it brings. IoT is as much about behavioral changes and business opportunity, not just technology. We need to operate and manage buildings based on outcomes, not output. IoT is not the objective of this transformation but the platform upon which to connect, collect and analyze data so we can measure and validate these outcomes. Building owners and operators should not “buy” IoT; they should purchase solutions to specific problems where IoT components are part of a solution.

What does "IoT Ready" mean?

Being IoT ready is being able to discuss the merits of IoT and apply them to our applications for human-centric solutions.



When I originally created the catchphrase #RUIoTReady, I thought the question was focused on our traditional smart building industry but now have come to understand it is not just our industry that needs to be IoT ready. Those who are the reason for our human-centric solutions need to be part of the discussion, education, and solution and made IoT ready. This process of developing inclusive solutions requires us all to think more like app developers creating our human-centric solutions.

As an industry, we need to stop the waste of time in this creation of them and us; we are all in this together it is not a war, it is a love-in "for Human-Centric Solutions."



Our opportunity is 2B IoT-Ready and uses our combined knowledge of what we know and what we do not know to gracefully and purposefully connect humans to our large inventory of soulless buildings.

Video from the sixth annual Connection Community Collaboratory at the AHR 2018: