Trimble helps utilities reduce water loss with smart water solution

LAS VEGAS —- Trimble announced today the release of its most comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) and smart water monitoring solution for reducing leakage and non-revenue water (NRW) loss in drinking water systems.

The announcement was made at the 2018 American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference & Expo (ACE18). Trimble's Water solutions were showcased at booth #26047.



Water utilities globally are facing challenges associated with climate change and aging water infrastructure. In addition, there is pressure to limit NRW loss, which includes leakage of treated water from assets within drinking water systems. These leaks lead to increased operating expenses, a greater number of major pipeline bursts and the potential for contaminants to enter pipes, impacting water quality and public health.

Trimble's NRW solution introduces innovative technology for enabling utilities to address these challenges. Combining advanced wireless IoT data recorders and innovative cloud and mobile software, the comprehensive smart water solution helps reduce water loss and improves network visibility and operations through real-time leak detection and monitoring of water pressure, level and flow.

"Trimble's solution provides a comprehensive set of tools for addressing NRW loss, one of the biggest challenges facing water utilities around the world," said Alain Samaha, general manager, Trimble's Water Division. "The solution raises the bar for water monitoring across the entire industry and reinforces our commitment to applying the latest technologies to solve key issues facing utilities."

The Trimble NRW solution includes the Trimble Unity NRW software application, the new Telog 32 Advanced Series of 4G LTE Wireless Water Monitoring Recorders and Trimble Wireless Leak Detection. Together, these provide a comprehensive NRW solution for water utilities.

For more Information on the Trimble NRW Solution: www.trimblewater.com/non-revenue-water.