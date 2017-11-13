Menu
Internet_of_Things.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
IoT

Wearable tech makes mechanical contracting more productive, profitable

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), which links components or systems via network connectivity, has enabled the instant transfer of data across people, projects and borders.

In this new digital age, people and industries are transitioning from a “work harder” to a “work smarter” mindset. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), which links components or systems via network connectivity, has enabled the instant transfer of data across people, projects and borders. With widespread adoption of smart devices, Wi-Fi, and Cloud-based technologies, customers, owners and employees expect real-time, data-driven information with the swipe of a fing

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SmartBuilding.jpg
Buildings, homes will become autonomous
Nov 14, 2017
timeline.jpg
Timeline of smart building automation evolution
Nov 09, 2017
letterA.jpg
Agile Adaptive Autodidactic Autonomous Accepted Actions
Oct 25, 2017
human-centric.jpg
Human-Centric Building Automation
Oct 11, 2017