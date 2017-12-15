Menu
Gerber MacBook Air giveaway page
Press Release
Industry Event News>Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

Gerber to give away MacBook Air at KBIS 2018

The giveaway is part of Gerber's promotion of its Avalanche Elite family of toilets.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Plumbing products manufacturer Gerber will be giving away a MacBook Air at its Kitchen & Bath Industry Show booth (W1570) on Jan. 11, 2018.

The giveaway is part of the excitement being built around “elite” products as Gerber will introduce the Avalanche Elite family of toilets.

“This is a fun way to engage people before the show and at our booth,” said Lovin Saini, Gerber senior product manager. “We’re going Elite with our Avalanche product, so we wanted to give away another ‘elite’ product that people could experience.”

To enter to win the MacBook Air, visit this link. For KBIS show goers, entries will be received at the Gerber booth, W1570.

