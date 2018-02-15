Menu
KBIS-DanzeMatteBlack.jpg
Matte black is big, as Danze showed.
Industry Event News>Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

KBIS shows there’s an app for everything

Several plumbing manufacturers told CONTRACTOR that they were making new product announcements simultaneously at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and here in mid-January.

ORLANDO — Several plumbing manufacturers told CONTRACTOR that they were making new product announcements simultaneously at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and here in mid-January. It seems that Amazon’s Alexa is the smart home hub of choice for plumbing manufacturers when it comes to controlling their products, followed by Apple’s HomeKit. The smart home trend will only grow rapidly in the future.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Plumbing Toilets Faucets Bath/Kitchen Showers
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DCWlogo.jpg
Best of Design & Construction Week 2018
Jan 17, 2018
Gerber MacBook Air giveaway page
Gerber to give away MacBook Air at KBIS 2018
Dec 15, 2017
KBIS growth soars with 2017 qualified attendance up 17-percent
KBIS growth soars with 2017 qualified attendance up 17-percent
Mar 09, 2017
Continuing coverage from KBIS 2017
Continuing coverage from KBIS 2017
Jan 12, 2017