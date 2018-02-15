KBIS shows there’s an app for everything

ORLANDO — Several plumbing manufacturers told CONTRACTOR that they were making new product announcements simultaneously at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and here in mid-January. It seems that Amazon’s Alexa is the smart home hub of choice for plumbing manufacturers when it comes to controlling their products, followed by Apple’s HomeKit. The smart home trend will only grow rapidly in the future.
