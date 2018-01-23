A.J. Perri donates over $52,000 in products and services to local military families in need

TINTON FALLS, NJ — A.J. Perri, a New Jersey-based provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, has been giving back to military families in need by donating and installing HVAC and hot water systems free of charge. The Robertson, Gaines, Ozoria and Diaz families are four New Jersey-based households with active duty or veteran military family members. These families are the first wave of recipients for the A.J. Perri Cares initiative which aims at donating an HVAC system or water heater to veterans in need. This program will continue to run on a quarterly basis and can be followed on ajperri.com.

A.J. Perri Cares has been on ongoing process since May 2017 in A.J. Perri’s service area, and the donated products and services have totaled in over $52,000. In addition to giving away HVAC and water heater equipment and installations, A.J. Perri employees engage in volunteer and civic opportunities geared towards veterans’ services.

“The team at AJ Perri appreciates the service and sacrifices active and retired military men and women make,” says Jim Henkel, General Manager of A.J. Perri. “So we want to help them stay comfortable in their homes while affording them no expenses. It is a privilege to be able to serve those who have selflessly served our country.”

Keeping up with home maintenance was difficult for the Robertsons given their demanding schedule. The Robertson’s air conditioning unit was over 16 years old and stopped working during a heat wave in June. “We’re very grateful for A.J. Perri,” says Jamie Robertson. “Civilians accepting us and supporting us in the community is hugely important. That is how we can take care of our country with less stress in our home,” adds his wife, Brandi.

In the fall, the Gaines family also fell victim to a dated system. The Gaines family struggled to keep warm in their home during the winter, layering on jackets and sweat pants while inside. Their HVAC and water heating equipment was original to the home, which was built almost 20 years ago. This fall, the team at A.J. Perri travelled to the Gaines’ home in Bayville, NJ and donated and installed a new heating and cooling system, water heater, Nest Protect, and Nest Thermostat free of charge. Charles Gaines and his wife Diana were grateful, even grilling the group lunch while the A.J. Perri crew worked.

All of the families and homes involved with the A.J. Perri Cares program have been quick to show appreciation to the A.J. Perri team, and the A.J. Perri employees have been enthusiastic to continue this heartwarming program. “The AJ Perri Cares Initiative is consistent with our commitment to the community we serve. We see this as a different opportunity to give back, and we’re excited to help more families in need,” concludes Jim Henkel. To learn more about A.J. Perri cares, visit https://www.ajperri.com/ajpcares.