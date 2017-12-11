Aptora Launches Black Belt Contracting

Aptora has created a business social networking website just for service companies and contractors – blackbeltcontracting.com. At this website, social networking meets crowd sourced flat rate pricing.

Aptora

“BlackBeltContracting.com is all about helping you improve your business life,” said Aptora President and Black Belt Contracting creator, James Leichter. He continued, “We do that by connecting you with other like-minded contractors around the United States so that you can share ideas and solve problems. We also have some of the best consultants and business coaches found anywhere. They are happy to volunteer their time helping contractors be more successful.”

Black Belt Contracting enables users to build their own flat rate pricing books for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The flat rate pricing system in Black Belt Contracting was developed by the same people that created Flat Rate Plus®. In addition to creating flat rate pricing books, users also have the ability to collaborate with other contractors by adding friends, commenting on posts, and even upload files to share resources with selected groups or individuals.

Aptora specializes in service industry software, perhaps best known for its flagship products Flat Rate Plus® and Total Office Manager®.

To learn more and to sign up, visit blackbeltcontracting.com.