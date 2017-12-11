Menu
Press Release
Management

Aptora Launches Black Belt Contracting

This exclusive business social networking website was designed for service companies and contractors.

Aptora has created a business social networking website just for service companies and contractors – blackbeltcontracting.com. At this website, social networking meets crowd sourced flat rate pricing.

Aptora

“BlackBeltContracting.com is all about helping you improve your business life,” said Aptora President and Black Belt Contracting creator, James Leichter. He continued, “We do that by connecting you with other like-minded contractors around the United States so that you can share ideas and solve problems. We also have some of the best consultants and business coaches found anywhere. They are happy to volunteer their time helping contractors be more successful.”

Black Belt Contracting enables users to build their own flat rate pricing books for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The flat rate pricing system in Black Belt Contracting was developed by the same people that created Flat Rate Plus®. In addition to creating flat rate pricing books, users also have the ability to collaborate with other contractors by adding friends, commenting on posts, and even upload files to share resources with selected groups or individuals.

Aptora specializes in service industry software, perhaps best known for its flagship products Flat Rate Plus® and Total Office Manager®.

To learn more and to sign up, visit blackbeltcontracting.com.

TAGS: Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Man_with_gas_can.jpg
What got you here won’t get you there
Dec 12, 2017
CEA_Horizontal_Layout.jpg
Construction employment continues steady growth
Dec 08, 2017
LPCS5414 - small.jpg
Milwaukee Tool expands in three Mississippi locations, creates over 600 jobs
Dec 07, 2017
abm-logo1.jpg
Asteroid Mechanical Services joins ABM’s Linc Service Network
Nov 30, 2017