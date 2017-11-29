Asteroid Mechanical Services joins ABM’s Linc Service Network

CANONSBURG, PA — ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM Industries Incorporated, a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that Asteroid Mechanical Services, a subsidiary of Asteroid Operating Company, signed a franchise agreement to join its Linc Service franchise network. Asteroid Mechanical Services is a leading provider of mechanical service contracting in New Jersey.



“We are very pleased to have Asteroid Mechanical Services join the Linc Service network and look forward to working with them,” said Bruce Phibbs, Senior Vice President – Franchising, ABM Technical Solutions. “We are proud to be able to help them grow their business by including Linc Service offerings, and are excited to see their business grow in New Jersey.”



Asteroid Mechanical Services is a New Jersey-based, full-service commercial and residential HVAC and plumbing service contractor. Asteroid Mechanical Services provides a broad spectrum of HVAC, plumbing and emergency back-up generator services. Asteroid Operating Company, is comprised of four distinct brands – Asteroid Mechanical Services, AEMS Service Company, ServicePlus and StandBy Power. Over the last five years, the Asteroid brands have delivered more than 10,000 completed projects for clients in New Jersey and surrounding areas.

Asteroid provides a variety of service-oriented offerings, including energy management solutions, retrofit installation projects, service and repair projects, and preventive maintenance services. The majority of its business focuses on commercial clients, including management companies, property owners and management, and community associations.



“We are incredibly excited to join the Linc Service family and network,” said Sudeep Das, President and CEO of Asteroid Operating Company, Inc. “We already have a substantial HVAC and mechanical service-based business. However, we are very interested in further growing our preventive maintenance business systematically through Linc Service.”



Asteroid will further expand its service offerings to include Linc Service’s full range of services, expanding its reach to additional medical, healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities, data centers and industrial properties.



ABM Franchising Group offers a portfolio of franchise networks that deliver mechanical and electrical service and preventive maintenance solutions to commercial and industrial buildings. ABM Franchising Group consists of two franchise brands: Linc Service and TEGG. Asteroid Mechanical Services will operate under the Linc Service franchise brand.



“As we look forward to growing our business in New Jersey, it is key that we expand our service offerings in a way that helps our clients efficiently manage the ever increasing complexity of their HVAC and mechanical systems and, ultimately, control overall energy costs,” Das said. “In that respect, Linc Service is the perfect fit for Asteroid Mechanical Services.”