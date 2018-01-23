Walker Info anticipates by 2020 customer service will overtake price and product as the key differentiator for businesses. And for a successful business, the phone is a critical customer touchpoint: 80% of callers are likely to become repeat customers after a positive phone experience, 74% are likely to choose another vendor after just one bad experience.*

As a contractor, good customer service sets you apart from the competition—but being available every time a customer calls is challenging. Here’s how a remote receptionist service can help you deliver exceptional service, while increasing your productivity:

Make great first impressions. According to Consumer Reports, 72% of callers who reach an automated answer will hang up without leaving a message—and potentially call a competitor. A remote receptionist service provides the coverage you need when you need it, so potential customers don’t fall through the cracks. Every caller is greeted by a live, professional person prepared to follow your custom instructions.

Keep current customers happy. When you’re on the go all day, you’re not always able (or in the mood) to answer the phone. But a remote receptionist service gives you a team of talented people dedicated to being friendly, professional, and above all, helpful—so you build trust with your callers.

Get more done, earn more money. Little interruptions can add up to a lot of lost (billable) hours. A remote receptionist connects only the calls you want and fields the rest, so you can focus your attention where it matters most. And wherever the day takes you, you can update your call handling instructions on the fly so your remote receptionist team is always informed and equipped to handle calls to your specifications.

Gain peace of mind. Whether you’re on the road, at a job site, or taking a well-deserved break, rest assured knowing every call is handled by a customer experience expert. Best of all, a remote receptionist service provides that reassurance at a fraction of the cost of hiring an in-house employee.

Your customers depend on you for quality work, but they’re looking for quality customer service, too. A remote receptionist service can empower you to run your company more efficiently, and create great experiences for your new and current customers—helping you rise above the competition and build word-of-mouth buzz that drives referrals.

*Source: Invoca

Sponsored By: