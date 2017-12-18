Brasscraft Manufacturing Co.: Working to make our community a better place

NOVI, MI – As part of a longstanding tradition, Brasscraft Manufacturing Company employees give their time, talent and resources to community organizations all year round.

This year, several events were held to gather donations and to sponsor various charities. Events like the company's annual bake sales, silent auctions and tailgate parties bring together employees for fun and to serve the causes close to their hearts.

“Making an impact in our community is important to our team. We are the change agents within our community,” said Josh Jaime, Brasscraft’s Community Outreach Chairman. “We’re helping organizations that make our communities better for us all.”

Employees participate in activities with many, many charities including COTS, Haven, Make A Wish, Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army, to name a few.

Here are a few highlights from the past year:

With the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Brasscraft participated in the annual JDRF One Walk. In conjunction with the company's Masco foundation employees were able to donate a check for $25,000. Employees also had a visit from local ambassador, James.

Throughout the month of November employees donate needed items (i.e. toiletries, socks, etc.) and prepare welcome kits for the veteran residents of Piquette Square, a 150-unit apartment project in Detroit.

For the 10th consecutive year, Brasscraft's Novi employees participated in the Detroit Free Press / Chemical Bank Marathon event as Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Team in Training members. With multiple fundraising events held by the Brasscraft team, along with a grant presented by Masco, employees raised more than $35,500 for their LLS partners. Over the course of the 10 year partnership, the Brasscraft team has raised close to $400,000 for this cause. The funds go directly to life saving efforts for blood cancer patients.

Brasscraft Mfg. Co.'s employees are proud of the support they are able to provide in their communities.